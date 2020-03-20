Local facility makes changes due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health facility is making some changes due to COVID-19.

In efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect patients and healthcare workers, visitors are prohibited in inpatient facilities at all West Tennessee Healthcare facilities and hospitals.

Those who show flu-like symptoms will be prohibited from visiting patients. There are limited exceptions to who can visit those facilities.

“[We] just ask that the public realize that we are not trying to make things difficult for patients and families, but we really are doing this to prevent the spread of illness in our facilities. We don’t want to make our patients sick, and we certainly don’t want to make our healthcare workers sick with COVID-19,” said Amy Garner, with West Tennessee Healthcare.

The emergency department is open 24 hours for those people who are seeking emergency treatment. However, if you believe you have COVID-19, you cannot go to the emergency room.

Officials say if you believe you have COVID-19, visit your primary healthcare physician.