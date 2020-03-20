Local shops offer alternatives to in-store shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — While we were all trying to social distance, shopping locally might be difficult, but luckily some local boutiques are making changes so you can still get your retail therapy in.

“We take a lot of photos of the products that we’re selling, and we just try to keep it as simple as possible for you to support us,” co-owner and buyer at York Laine Boutique, Alaina Moore said.

“We have jewelry. We have boutique clothing. We have great food products. We have a variety,” Shoppes of Seven Three One co-owner, Brooke Cantrell said.

Then when you’re ready to buy, just let them know.

“So pretty much you just comment on the picture, send us a message, call us, text us, ” Moore said.

Some local boutiques are offering curbside pickup. Some stores are offering to deliver the packages if you live within a certain distance, and of course they’ll ship it too.

“I know a lot of people like to shop online for the convenience, and now with the virus, the safety of it,” Shoppes of Seven Three One co-owner, Mitzi Campbell said.

And while many boutiques have been slowly transitioning to online shopping, now they’re depending on it.

“We try to support teams and functions, so I think it’s super important for y’all to shop here and places elsewhere,” Moore said.

But if you want to pay now and shop later, a lot of these stores have gift cards and gift certificates.

Many local stores are also told said if you bring in a receipt from another local business, they’ll give you a 10 percent discount.