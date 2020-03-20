Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office announces policy changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced a change in policy on Friday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies will be taking reports for certain non-emergencies over the phone if there is not a need for evidence collection or on scene investigation.

The sheriff’s office says they will also be implementing a no visitor policy at the corrections center. There will be screening for medical staff, officers, attorneys and inmates that enter the building.

The release says video visitation will continue, and patrols will continue as normal.