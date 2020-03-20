Madison County declares state of emergency

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County declares a state of emergency as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

“Madison County takes aggressive steps to contain the COVID-19 virus, including the restriction of public gatherings, bars and nightclubs,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

The announcement means Madison County can now take action officials deem necessary to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and visitors.

As part of the announcement, Harris said restaurants and other businesses that sell food will need to operate at half their seating capacity, and bars will need to close.

“I declare and order in all unincorporated areas of Madison County, any bar or night club or other business establishment which derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from the sale of alcohol on the premises consumption, shall be closed,” Mayor Harris said.

That announcement comes only a day after the City of Jackson made the same call, closing bars and nightclubs and asking that all restaurants serve half the capacity of their businesses and limit the number of people inside businesses to no more than 100.

Harris also said that any person who violates the order will be cited for a misdemeanor violation.

Officials say it’s important to continue practicing the act of social distancing, as well as washing your hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The main focus of this is to protect the health of our community, and it’s going to take all of us being a part of that solution in doing what we have been advised and recommended to do by health officials,” Mayor Harris said.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Madison County at this time. However, cases have been reported in Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Fayette, Hardin and Tipton Counties.