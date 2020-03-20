Mugshots : Madison County : 03/19/20 – 03/20/20 March 20, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Corey Crowder Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Arcadio Gonzalez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Bernard Boles Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Cody Campbell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jasmine Simmons Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jaydon Ripepi Criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Jonathan Kinnie Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kiara Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Odell Young Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Samuel Gillard Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Shaniqua Rucker Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/20/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest