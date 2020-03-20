Mugshots : Madison County : 03/19/20 – 03/20/20

1/12 Corey Crowder Violation of community corrections

2/12 Arcadio Gonzalez Driving while unlicensed

3/12 Bernard Boles Violation of community corrections

4/12 Cody Campbell Failure to appear



5/12 Jasmine Simmons Violation of probation

6/12 Jaydon Ripepi Criminal trespassing

7/12 Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Jonathan Kinnie Simple domestic assault



9/12 Kiara Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/12 Odell Young Simple domestic assault

11/12 Samuel Gillard Aggravated assault

12/12 Shaniqua Rucker Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.