Officials speak about Hardin Co. COVID-19 case

HARDIN, CO. Tenn. — Hardin County joined the growing list of counties with COVID-19 cases.

“The mayor was contacted by the health department to advise that they had one confirmed case as of today,” Hardin County Fire and Emergency Management Agency director, Melvin Martin said.

“I want everybody to remain calm and continue what they’re doing as far as taking precautions,” Chief Martin said.

A COVID-19 case made its way to Hardin County, with one person currently in quarantine. Officials haven’t released where in the county the case was detected or if travel was involved.

Chief Martin urges everyone to remain calm. Hardin County resident Summer Moore says she is already living by that.

“It’s good to be prepared, but not panic, because when you panic, you don’t really prepare well I don’t think,” Moore said.

She says she’s been taking precautions, but plans on doing more.

“I’m taking precautions now. We’ve been using hand sanitizer and making sure we’re not around a lot of people, but now we’re probably going to stay in the house as much as we can,” she said.

Nicholas Lewis with the Hardin Medical Center also released a statement on the case:

“”Hardin Medical Center like most hospitals is preparing for a possible influx of individuals who are potential COVID-19 patients. Both state and federal officials are making difficult but appropriate decisions to help ensure the healthcare system is sustainable to meet the population needs. Hardin Medical Center is preparing for an unknown number of individuals while maintaining the safety of our staff, hospital patients, nursing home residents and community. The Tennessee Department of Health’s leadership is working in a collaborative coordinated manner for our communities and their accomplishments should be applauded. As a small rural hospital more acutely ill patients are often transferred; however, if the rate of growth does not slow, the number of cases in major metropolitan area hospitals may be severely taxed and unable to respond to our needs. Although, we hope the current actions taken from our rural city mayors to Governor Lee’s office are sufficient to slow the rate of growth; thereby, ensuring the healthcare system is able to manage the demand for services and avoid a healthcare crisis.”

The hospital also set up a mobile unit outside the emergency room to allow for more screenings.

Even though some may be worried about the spread of coronavirus, Moore says she believes in a higher power.

“To me, I trust in the Lord. I believe things happen for a reason. They’re planned that way. God already knows. I think that’s why I don’t panic,” Moore said.

Chief Martin says the Hardin County Courthouse will still be open with different hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County leaders are recommending residents take care of business online or over the phone.