Police equipment among items found in Trenton drug bust

TRENTON, Tenn. — Dozens of guns, police equipment and drugs were found during a search of a Trenton home Wednesday night.

The 28th Judicial District Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force confirmed 36 weapons, handcuffs, a bulletproof vest, police equipment, ecstasy, cocaine, a large amount of cash, masks and cases of ammunition were found in the home.

Investigators say the home is believed to be a gang “stash house.”

None of the weapons were reported stolen, but investigators say the weapons will be traced and compared to evidence from various crime scenes.

Two people are in custody and awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Trenton Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.