Two men flee from accident in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department captured two men involved in a hit and run Friday, according to a news release.

At approximately 1:19 Friday afternoon at the Kroger on East University Parkway and North Highland, a car hit a pickup truck and the two men in the car jumped out and took off running.

An MCSO deputy on the scene assisted an officer with the JPD, and both the fleeing men were captured.

The driver of the pickup truck did not need hospitalization.

Sheriff Mehr urges citizens to get license plate numbers, photos and information when they see an incident such as this and contact law enforcement quickly.