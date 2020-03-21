23 Madison Co. residents approved for COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced that 23 Madison County residents were approved for coronavirus testing.

As of Saturday, 23 were tested with 12 results being negative and 10 still pending, according to the health department’s release.

The release says one sample was unsatisfactory. These numbers do not include private testing labs.

Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for testing. Please call your provider before you go to the office.

If you experience severe illness and need to go to the emergency room, please call ahead.

Providers may choose to use commercial laboratories for testing.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is not testing for COVID-19.