Artist uses matches to show importance of social distancing

JACKSON, Tenn. (CBS) — Visual artist Juan Delcan, who is based in California, uses matches to represent people.

His video illustrates the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As each match burns, the flame jumps to a match close by.

One match steps out of the line and avoids the flame. In much the same way, staying home and keeping your distance from other people can help stop the virus from spreading.

More of the artist’s work can be found on Instagram.