DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College announced it will be closing three of its locations.

The locations in Dyersburg, Covington and Trenton will be closed to the public, according to a news release from Dyersburg State.

Dyersburg State announced that all in-person classes would transition to an online format on March 13.

Students without computers or technology are invited to an on-site distribution that begins on March 23.