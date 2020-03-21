Tennessee reports first virus death, elderly man in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has recorded its first death from complications linked to the new coronavirus.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the death late Friday of a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions, calling it a tragic loss of life.

Tennessee had more than 260 confirmed infections as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee took action Friday to allow local officials to meet electronically rather than in person to blunt the spread of the virus.

Lee has already issued several executive orders targeting relief to small business and relaxing regulations to speed up the state’s emergency response to the global pandemic.