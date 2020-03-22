Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order for businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order calling for an alternative business model across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Executive Order 17 will prohibit the social gathering of more than 10 people, according to the release.

The release says the order will also require:

Require food services to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options.

Sell alcohol by take-out or delivery in closed containers, so long as they are over the age of 21.

Gyms and fitness centers must close until April 6.

Nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities will be limited to visits involving essential care only.

Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations.

The mandate will begin at midnight and last until April 6, according to the release.

Resources are available for small businesses on TN.gov.

You can read Executive Order 17 here.