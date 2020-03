HARDIN CO., Tenn. — Officials in Hardin County are asking for the public to be on the look out for 36-year-old Timothy Sellers.

A news release from Hardin County Emergency Communications says Sellers was last seen walking down Highway 57 in Counce last Sunday.

Sellers has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-9007.