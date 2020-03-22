Jackson mayor to close non-essential businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a Facebook and Twitter post, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger stated he will announce a closure of non-essential businesses.

The posts from Mayor Conger state:

“It has become overwhelmingly apparent that we must take every step that we can to flatten the curve. Our window is small and we have to use it. I’ve been listening to the medical community on the front lines and this needs to happen. We will be announcing a closure of non-essential businesses soon.”