Prayers requested for congregation member with COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — As cases of confirmed coronavirus rise in the state, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital treats its first case.

The lead minister at Skyline Church of Christ, Eric Petty, posted on the church’s Facebook page, asking the community for prayers after a member of their congregation.

Todd Lewis was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in the intensive care unit at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

We reached out to Petty on Facebook and he says the member has shown improvement, but is still on a ventilator.