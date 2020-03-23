615 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 2 dead

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 615 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 23.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 1

Blount County – 2

Bradley County – 1

Campbell County – 2

Carroll County – 2

Cheatham County – 4

Chester County – 1

Claiborne County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 2

Davidson County – 164

DeKalb County – 1

Dickson County – 5

Dyer County – 2

Fayette County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Gibson County – 1

Greene County – 4

Hamblen County – 3

Hamilton County – 12

Houston County – 1

Jefferson County – 3

Knox County – 12

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 1

Marion County – 1

Maury County – 6

McMinn County – 2

Monroe County – 2

Montgomery County – 3

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 6

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 6

Rutherford County – 9

Scott County – 2

Sevier County – 1

Shelby County – 93

Sullivan County – 2

Sumner County – 34

Tipton County – 6

Washington County – 6

Weakley County – 1

Williamson County – 53

Wilson County – 6

Residents of other states/countries – 89

Unknown – 54

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.