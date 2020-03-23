615 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 2 dead

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 615 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 23.

Coronavirus 2The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 1
  • Blount County – 2
  • Bradley County – 1
  • Campbell County – 2
  • Carroll County – 2
  • Cheatham County – 4
  • Chester County – 1
  • Claiborne County – 1
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Cumberland County – 2
  • Davidson County – 164
  • DeKalb County – 1
  • Dickson County – 5
  • Dyer County – 2
  • Fayette County – 2
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Gibson County – 1
  • Greene County – 4
  • Hamblen County – 3
  • Hamilton County – 12
  • Houston County – 1
  • Jefferson County – 3
  • Knox County – 12
  • Lincoln County – 1
  • Loudon County – 1
  • Marion County – 1
  • Maury County – 6
  • McMinn County – 2
  • Monroe County – 2
  • Montgomery County – 3
  • Perry County – 2
  • Putnam County – 6
  • Roane County – 1
  • Robertson County – 6
  • Rutherford County – 9
  • Scott County – 2
  • Sevier County – 1
  • Shelby County – 93
  • Sullivan County – 2
  • Sumner County – 34
  • Tipton County – 6
  • Washington County – 6
  • Weakley County – 1
  • Williamson County – 53
  • Wilson County – 6
  • Residents of other states/countries – 89
  • Unknown – 54

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

