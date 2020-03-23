615 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 2 dead
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 615 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 23.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 1
- Blount County – 2
- Bradley County – 1
- Campbell County – 2
- Carroll County – 2
- Cheatham County – 4
- Chester County – 1
- Claiborne County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 2
- Davidson County – 164
- DeKalb County – 1
- Dickson County – 5
- Dyer County – 2
- Fayette County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Gibson County – 1
- Greene County – 4
- Hamblen County – 3
- Hamilton County – 12
- Houston County – 1
- Jefferson County – 3
- Knox County – 12
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 1
- Marion County – 1
- Maury County – 6
- McMinn County – 2
- Monroe County – 2
- Montgomery County – 3
- Perry County – 2
- Putnam County – 6
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 6
- Rutherford County – 9
- Scott County – 2
- Sevier County – 1
- Shelby County – 93
- Sullivan County – 2
- Sumner County – 34
- Tipton County – 6
- Washington County – 6
- Weakley County – 1
- Williamson County – 53
- Wilson County – 6
- Residents of other states/countries – 89
- Unknown – 54
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.