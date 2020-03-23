JMCSS School Board swears in new member

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board welcomes back a former member.

Carol Carter-Estes McCright was sworn in Monday afternoon at the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education.

She returns after having previously served on the board for 12 years, as well as on the city council for 12 years.

She explained exactly what she plans on bringing to the table as a newly-appointed board member.

“First of all, still continuously an advocate for children and their families. We don’t want to ever lose sight of that. That’s what we’re here for, that’s what we’re here to do, and that’s the purpose. So that’s what I bring, I bring that back,” she said.

Carter-Estes McCright also said she wants to see the board put an emphasis on reading in schools.