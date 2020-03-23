Local clinic confirms Gibson County COVID-19 case

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We did have a positive at our Jackson location Quality Care, this is not a Madison resident,” said Dr. Pete Gardner of Quality Physicians Care.

Dr. Gardner said a patient was treated at Physicians Quality Care in north Jackson but is a resident of Gibson County.

Dr. Gardner said this is all the information he can give about the patient, but the clinic has procedures put in place for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“So what we’ve done is we have divided our clinic up into 3 separate areas. So if you are concerned about the Coronavirus, you’ll be evaluated in a completely separate area, safe area,” said Dr. Gardner.

Dr. Gardner said if you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, to read the signs at their clinic first and call for a medical professional to come meet you at your car.