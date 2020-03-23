Mugshots : Madison County : 03/20/20 – 03/23/20

1/33 Christy Bray Saulters Failure to appear

2/33 Antray Morrow Evading arrest

3/33 Brian Armstrong Resisting stop/arrest

4/33 Candra Taylor Simple domestic assault, vandalism



5/33 Charles Bond Ex Parte order of protection

6/33 Claude Pearson Aggravated assault

7/33 Demarcus Jones Leaving the scene of an accident

8/33 Dylan McCawley Simple domestic assault



9/33 Edward Glass Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

10/33 Gregory Jenkins Failure to appear

11/33 Jabrieon Franklin Simple domestic assault

12/33 Jamal Robertson Simple domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest



13/33 Jawan Brown Violation of probation

14/33 Jessie Patrick Theft under $1,000

15/33 Jlon Dance Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

16/33 Kayla Gleaves Vandalism



17/33 Keondrae Jackson Attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment

18/33 Khalia Baylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/33 Kyala Reese Simple domestic assault

20/33 Lebria Carter Simple domestic assault



21/33 Marie Owen Violation of probation

22/33 Markeise Newsom Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

23/33 Maurie Moore Failure to appear, violation of probation

24/33 Micah Burdine Violation of probation, failure to appear



25/33 Natrasken Love Failure to appear, violation of probation

26/33 Percy Jordan Violation of probation

27/33 Stephen Cooper Failure to appear

28/33 Tervarian Martin Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections



29/33 Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections

30/33 Vantedeius Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/33 Ventravius Jones Simple domestic assault

32/33 Vincent Brown Burglary, theft under $1,000, vandalism



33/33 Whitney Graham Violation of probation



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.