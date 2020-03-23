No positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed Monday that there are no COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department says 30 Madison County residents have been approved for coronavirus testing by the Tennessee Department of Health’s State Public Health Laboratory as of Monday, March 23.

Of those individuals, 14 have tested negative, 15 are still pending. One sample was unsatisfactory, according to the health department.

The release says 32 people have tested negative at private labs.

One Chester County resident tested positive at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A second Gibson County resident tested positive at Physician’s Quality Care in north Jackson.