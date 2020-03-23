Officials give updates in first daily COVID-19 press conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials, city leaders, school leaders and nonprofits gave an update on COVID-19 in West Tennessee Monday during a press conference.

“I can assure you we have COVID-19 in Madison County. Somewhere. The right person’s just not be tested,” said Kim Tedford, Regional Director of Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

With the number of cases of coronavirus increasing across the state, local leaders will be having daily briefings on what they’re doing to help the community.

“We have been planning for an influx of patients. For weeks and weeks now,” said Amy Garner of West Tennessee Healthcare.

Hospital officials say their supplies are stocked up and they have 40-50 ventilators, with more being ordered.

“The longer we can keep this from becoming a huge spike in patients in the hospital, the better it is for our workers and the system in terms of equipment, PPE, staffing,” Garner said.

Monday, schools in Jackson-Madison County started passing out breakfast and lunch for any of the more than 12,000 students in the district.

“Everybody’s not gonna come to get the meals. There are some that need to come and get the meals. Maybe there are some that can’t get to the meals. That’s when make make the determination of how and when we do this in the long term,” said Ray Washington, JMCSS Interim Superintendent.

And nonprofits like United Way, RIFA, and Salvation Army are helping get the food out to students across the county.

They’re also working to take care of the unemployed and homeless.

“Those who are unemployed only have to wait a week to file for unemployment opposed to two weeks,” said United Way of Tennessee President/CEO Matthew Marshall. “Area Relief Ministries is working to extend their daily hours to have a place for those individuals to go.”

The Jackson Chamber wants to remind everyone that Jackson’s nickname, the Hub City, means we’re connected to so many who travel here every day.

“We can do everything physically possible here in this community to mitigate this disease,” said Kyle Spurgeon, Jackson Chamber President/CEO. “But we have to make sure we work with those communities around us to flatten that curve so it doesn’t impact our health care system.”

The Jackson City mayor and Madison County mayor also answered questions at Monday’s COVID-19 update press conference.

“We are doing what we think is appropriate and right,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. “Not only to protect the health of our community but as well as protect the businesses in our community.”

With upcoming city council meetings, Mayor Scott Conger says he is still trying to figure out exactly what those meetings will look like.

“I think the Governor made an executive order that we can meet electronically,” Conger said.”So what does that look like? How do we protect people making decisions but also provide the public with an adequate avenue to be involved in the democratic process?”

An executive order went into effect at midnight closing many restaurants and businesses in the city, and JPD is now helping enforce the order.

“We want to work with business owners and give them opportunity to close and understand what they need to do. It’s not an enforce now and ask questions later. We want to let them ask questions,” Conger said.

Mayor Harris says they are in contact with other county mayors trying to learn for each other.

“We can’t all do the same thing because we’re all different communities,” Harris said. “But, we can understand what other communities are doing and see if it applies, if it can help us.”

They are also in contact with the different stores in the city.

“Don’t doomsday prep,” Conger said. “The supply line is available. If you talk with the stores Sam’s, Walmart, Kroger… They’re looking for employees to help stock the shelves.”

And more restrictive decisions may be made in the future.

“There’s almost nothing off the table at this point of what might happen. That will evolve over time once we determine what is the best route,” Harris said.

There will be daily news conferences until they are deemed no longer necessary.