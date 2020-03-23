Physicians Quality Care offers new entrances in COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care opened Friday with three separate clinics to isolate non-infectious primary care and occupational medicine visits, COVID-19 concerns, and other non-COVID illnesses and injuries.

Each clinic has its own entrance, waiting area, and exam rooms at PQC’s Jackson location on Pleasant Plains Extended.

“Our goal is to limit the spread of disease, treat the sick, and prevent exposing healthy patients to COVID-19 or other illnesses,” said Dr. Jimmy Hoppers, CEO. “The COVID-19 pandemic is serious, but we still need to treat chronic medical conditions, injuries and non-COVID-related illnesses, and meet the needs of our OCCMed patients.”

Primary Care and OCCMed patients now enter the clinic through its new addition on the north side of the clinic. No infections are seen in this area, which is completely separate from other areas of the clinic.

Patients not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone with a documented case, or have an injury that needs evaluation, will continue to come in through the regular Urgent Care entrance. Staff will immediately ask a few questions and quickly check their temperature upon entering.

Patients who do show symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a documented case, can call (731) 984-8400 for information on how to be seen. They will receive specific instructions and will enter through the former Primary Care and Physical Therapy doors, where they will be taken directly to a private exam room, isolated from other patients and staff.

PQC is also now offering telemedicine services for patients who are either unable or unwilling to make the trip to the doctor.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. For more information or to check in online, click here to visit their website.