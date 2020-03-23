TWRA suspends in-person services at offices

NASHVILLE — In response to COVID-19 and in order to comply with social distancing recommendations from the CDC and Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is suspending in-person service at all TWRA offices.

Until further notice offices will not be open for walk-in service.

People can still call any office, email ask.TWRA@tn.gov, or visit www.TNWildlife.org for information.

Licenses and boat registration are available online at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com and fishing is a great family-friendly activity which follows recommended social distancing guidelines.

Spring turkey season will open April 4 statewide for hunting as well.