25 Madison Co. residents approved for COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced that 25 Madison County residents were approved for coronavirus testing.

The health department says one sample was unsatisfactory and five tests are still pending. Private testing labs have reported 35 negative cases.

Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for testing. Please call your provider before you go to the office.

If you experience severe illness and need to go to the emergency room, please call ahead.