667 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 2 deaths
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 667 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, March 24.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 1
- Blount County – 3
- Bradley County – 2
- Campbell County – 2
- Carroll County – 3
- Cheatham County – 5
- Chester County – 1
- Claiborne County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 3
- Davidson County – 183
- DeKalb County – 1
- Dickson County – 5
- Dyer County – 2
- Fayette County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Gibson County – 2
- Greene County – 5
- Grundy County – 1
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 8
- Hardin County- 1
- Houston County – 1
- Jefferson County – 4
- Knox County – 15
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 2
- Madison County – 1
- Marion County – 1
- Maury County – 6
- McMinn County – 2
- Monroe County – 2
- Montgomery County – 6
- Overton County – 1
- Perry County – 1
- Putnam County – 8
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 12
- Rutherford County – 13
- Scott County – 1
- Sevier County – 2
- Shelby County – 99
- Sullivan County – 2
- Sumner County – 34
- Tipton County – 6
- Washington County – 7
- Williamson County – 64
- Wilson County –7
- Residents of other states/countries – 95
- Pending – 38
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.