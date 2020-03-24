667 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 2 deaths

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 667 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, March 24.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 1

Blount County – 3

Bradley County – 2

Campbell County – 2

Carroll County – 3

Cheatham County – 5

Chester County – 1

Claiborne County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 3

Davidson County – 183

DeKalb County – 1

Dickson County – 5

Dyer County – 2

Fayette County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Gibson County – 2

Greene County – 5

Grundy County – 1

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 8

Hardin County- 1

Houston County – 1

Jefferson County – 4

Knox County – 15

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 2

Madison County – 1

Marion County – 1

Maury County – 6

McMinn County – 2

Monroe County – 2

Montgomery County – 6

Overton County – 1

Perry County – 1

Putnam County – 8

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 12

Rutherford County – 13

Scott County – 1

Sevier County – 2

Shelby County – 99

Sullivan County – 2

Sumner County – 34

Tipton County – 6

Washington County – 7

Williamson County – 64

Wilson County –7

Residents of other states/countries – 95

Pending – 38

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.