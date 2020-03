City of Trenton orders businesses to close or use delivery

TRENTON, Tenn. — The City of Trenton issued an executive order Tuesday, closing non-essential businesses and asking restaurants to switch to a to-go or delivery model.

The order is similar to those issued by the City of Jackson, Milan and other areas of West Tennessee.

The full order is linked below.

City of Trenton Executive Order, page one

City of Trenton Executive Order, page two