COVID-19 Closures: What’s closed and what’s modified in Jackson
On Sunday, City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger issued an executive order which closed some businesses, modified others, and designated certain types of work as essential.
Below is a list of what is now closed, modified, and essential in Jackson.
Closed
- Dine-in restaurants
- Cafeterias
- Food courts
- Movie theaters
- Gyms
- Country clubs
- Concert venues
- Nightclubs
- Bars
- Indoor malls
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Massage parlors
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
Modified
- Restaurants and bars may offer to-go, curbside and delivery services.
- Funerals and memorial services (must have only immediate family with 10 people or fewer)
- Retail to-go services (stores may exclusively deliver goods to customers curbside or by delivery)
- Car dealerships will need to switch to online sales exclusively. They can still service and repair cars.
Essential
- Grocery stores including stores that sell non-grocery items, such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Walmart, etc.
- Manufacturing services
- Cell phone and electronics
- Hospitals
- Walk-in care facilities
- Elder care
- Dental
- Veterinary and livestock services
- Medical wholesale and distribution
- Home healthcare workers/aides
- Nursing homes or residential healthcare facilities
- Property management
- Hardware and building material stores
- Utilities
- Public water/wastewater
- Telecommunications and data centers
- Microelectronics/semi-conductor
- Airports
- Hotels
- Transportation infrastructure
- Farms
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
- Gas stations
- Package stores
- Research and laboratory services
- Trash and recycling/processing and disposal
- Mail and shipping services
- Laundromats
- Building cleaning/maintenance
- Storage for essential businesses
- Pest control
- Homeless shelters
- Food banks
- Human services providers
- Skilled trades (HVAC, electricians, plumbers)
- Commercial and residential construction
- Planning, engineering and design firms
- Blood banks
Critical infrastructure
- Chemical sector
- Commercial facilities sector
- Communications sector
- Critical manufacturing sector
- Dams sector
- Defense industrial base sector
- Emergency services
- Energy
- Financial services
- Food and agriculture
- Government facilities
- Healthcare and public health
- Information technology
- Nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector
- Sector-specific agencies
- Transportation systems
- Water/wastewater systems
- Childcare programs/services
- Auto repair
- Warehouse distribution and fulfillment
- Animal shelters
- News media
- Banks
- Insurance
- Payroll
- Accounting
- Services related to financial markets
- Construction firms and professionals
- Law enforcement
- Fire prevention and response
- Building code enforcement
- Security
- Emergency management and response
- Building cleaners/janitors
- Disinfection
- Logistics
- Technology support for online services
- Essential government services
For more information regarding critical infrastructure, click this link.