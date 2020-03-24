COVID-19 Closures: What’s closed and what’s modified in Jackson

On Sunday, City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger issued an executive order which closed some businesses, modified others, and designated certain types of work as essential.

Below is a list of what is now closed, modified, and essential in Jackson.

Closed

Dine-in restaurants

Cafeterias

Food courts

Movie theaters

Gyms

Country clubs

Concert venues

Nightclubs

Bars

Indoor malls

Hair salons

Nail salons

Massage parlors

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Modified

Restaurants and bars may offer to-go, curbside and delivery services.

Funerals and memorial services (must have only immediate family with 10 people or fewer)

Retail to-go services (stores may exclusively deliver goods to customers curbside or by delivery)

Car dealerships will need to switch to online sales exclusively. They can still service and repair cars.

Essential

Grocery stores including stores that sell non-grocery items, such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Walmart, etc.

Manufacturing services

Cell phone and electronics

Hospitals

Walk-in care facilities

Elder care

Dental

Veterinary and livestock services

Medical wholesale and distribution

Home healthcare workers/aides

Nursing homes or residential healthcare facilities

Property management

Hardware and building material stores

Utilities

Public water/wastewater

Telecommunications and data centers

Microelectronics/semi-conductor

Airports

Hotels

Transportation infrastructure

Farms

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Gas stations

Package stores

Research and laboratory services

Trash and recycling/processing and disposal

Mail and shipping services

Laundromats

Building cleaning/maintenance

Storage for essential businesses

Pest control

Homeless shelters

Food banks

Human services providers

Skilled trades (HVAC, electricians, plumbers)

Commercial and residential construction

Planning, engineering and design firms

Blood banks

Critical infrastructure

Chemical sector

Commercial facilities sector

Communications sector

Critical manufacturing sector

Dams sector

Defense industrial base sector

Emergency services

Energy

Financial services

Food and agriculture

Government facilities

Healthcare and public health

Information technology

Nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector

Sector-specific agencies

Transportation systems

Water/wastewater systems

Childcare programs/services

Auto repair

Warehouse distribution and fulfillment

Animal shelters

News media

Banks

Insurance

Payroll

Accounting

Services related to financial markets

Food banks

Skilled trades (including electricians and plumbers)

Construction firms and professionals

Law enforcement

Fire prevention and response

Building code enforcement

Security

Emergency management and response

Building cleaners/janitors

Disinfection

Logistics

Technology support for online services

Essential government services

For more information regarding critical infrastructure, click this link.