Gas price drops under $1 in local city

PARIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for low gas prices in the state of Tennessee, look no further than the city of Paris.

Prices at the pump have dropped all over Henry County, coming in as low 99 cents per gallon.

According to Gasbuddy.com, nine of the 10 lowest prices in the state can all be found in Paris.

Tuesday afternoon, the Patriot Express Mart explained how this benefits local customers.

“When they come to the register, we make sure that they feel like they’re part of Paris. We make sure that everybody’s needs are met every time that they come in,” said Josie, who is the manager at Patriot Express Mart.

The last time gas prices were under $1.50 in Tennessee was February of 2016.