Gibson County mayor issues state of emergency

GIBSON CO., Tenn. — People in another local county are staying off the streets as concerns for COVID-19 increase.

“It’s not just about us as individuals. We have people out there carrying this virus, and they’re not aware of it,” Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon said.

If you’re out in Gibson County, expect a greeting from signs plastered on windows of most shops, whether you’re in Medina, Humboldt, Trenton or Milan.

Many non-essential businesses closed their doors after officials in Gibson County confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Mayor Tom Witherspoon issued a state of emergency Monday, stating all non-essential businesses must close.

Essential businesses staying open must practice social distancing, and any restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery.

So far, Witherspoon says he believes the community is doing a great job staying in, and some are even calling his office to ask how they can help the community.

“I think everyone is coming to an understanding that these are times we’ve never experienced before,” Witherspoon said.

“If we all work together, we can keep from overwhelming our healthcare system, which is already overwhelmed. That’s what we’re really trying to do is just keep down the spike in cases we’re encountering,” Witherspoon said. “I’m urging people to just assume they’re already infected and don’t want to transmit it.”

The declaration order does not restrict critical infrastructure.

Medina Mayor Vance Coleman also issued a state of emergency.