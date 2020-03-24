Gov. Lee provides update on COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee held another news conference Tuesday afternoon, updating the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor talked about keeping schools across the state closed for another month and prohibiting utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the state of emergency.

He also spoke about directing the Department of Commerce and Insurance to issue guidance to insurance providers, requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis.

Gov. Lee says every Tennessean plays an important role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We can do a lot in state government. We can do a lot in local government, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be up to you, every individual Tennessean, to help stop the spread of this disease through Tennessee. You have to take personal responsibility, but here in Tennessee, we know that we have a tremendous challenge ahead of us. And we are gearing up for what is to come. And let me just say this: We are not afraid of what’s coming, we just are aware of what’s coming. And we are preparing for what’s coming,” Gov. Lee said.

Lisa Piercy, commissioner with the State Department of Health, told Gov. Lee the availability of hospital beds statewide is at 30 percent, while available ventilators is at 70 percent.