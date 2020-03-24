Henderson police seek suspects in J & B Small Engines theft

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department is seeking suspects involved in a theft Monday night.

According to a news release, around 9 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to an alarm call at J & B Small Engines on Highway 45 South.

Officers discovered the glass to the entrance door had been broken out.

The investigation showed several items including weedeaters, leaf blowers and hedge trimmers had been stolen.

Surveillance cameras captured a light colored, possibly silver Ford SUV back up to the door and two individuals break in and quickly steal the items.

The value of the stolen items and damage is over $6,000.

Henderson Police are asking the public to call (731) 989-2201 with any information regarding the theft.