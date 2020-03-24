Jackson State restricting campus access due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announced Tuesday that access to the campus will be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, college officials say only key and essential personnel will be allowed on all JSCC campuses throughout West Tennessee.

The general public and students will not be allowed on campus from March 25 through April 6.

The release says the governor’s office has asked all Tennessee Board of Regents campuses to utilize a fully-online format through April 6.

The situation will be reevaluated in regards to alternate schedules beyond April 6.

Only one gate on North Parkway will be open for essential personnel to access, according to the release.

The main campus phone line, (731) 424-3520, will be monitored during regular business hours.