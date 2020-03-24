JHA makes changes due to coronavirus
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Housing Authority has made changes to its normal operations in order to protect its employees and residents.
A news release from the JHA says the following:
- Central office will be closed to the public until further notice. There will be a drop-off box at the door.
- Employees will be working from home, but on-site staff can still be contacted over the phone.
- Only emergency work orders are being addresses for now.
- If any resident’s income is impacted by coronavirus, they should inform JHA immediately.
Emergency work orders can be placed by calling (731) 424-9840.
You can also apply for housing assistance by calling (731) 422-1671 with the extension 120.