JHA makes changes due to coronavirus

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Housing Authority has made changes to its normal operations in order to protect its employees and residents.

A news release from the JHA says the following:

  • Central office will be closed to the public until further notice. There will be a drop-off box at the door.
  • Employees will be working from home, but on-site staff can still be contacted over the phone.
  • Only emergency work orders are being addresses for now.
  • If any resident’s income is impacted by coronavirus, they should inform JHA immediately.

Emergency work orders can be placed by calling (731) 424-9840.

You can also  apply for housing assistance by calling (731) 422-1671 with the extension 120.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts