JHA makes changes due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Housing Authority has made changes to its normal operations in order to protect its employees and residents.

A news release from the JHA says the following:

Central office will be closed to the public until further notice. There will be a drop-off box at the door.

Employees will be working from home, but on-site staff can still be contacted over the phone.

Only emergency work orders are being addresses for now.

If any resident’s income is impacted by coronavirus, they should inform JHA immediately.

Emergency work orders can be placed by calling (731) 424-9840.

You can also apply for housing assistance by calling (731) 422-1671 with the extension 120.