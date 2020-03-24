Make-A-Wish asks for “Messages of Hope” amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Make-A-Wish Mid-South is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted as a result of the recent need to postpone travel due to COVID-19 concerns.

77% of wishes involve travel, and 38 local wishes have been immediately impacted.

Through the launch of “Messages of Hope”, Make-A-Wish is inviting the public to spread hope and encouragement for kids waiting for wishes impacted by COVID-19.

The organization is asking people to take a picture, write a note, or create a video sharing their messages of hope to any social media channel along with the tag @MakeAWishMidSouth and #WishesAreWaiting.

“‘Messages of Hope’ gives people the chance to do something positive and impactful for our wish kids who now have to wait a little longer for their wish,” said Casey Tansey, Make-A-Wish Mid-South’s CEO.

Donations can be made at midsouth.wish.org/help to help Make-A-Wish Mid-South grant the unprecedented number of pending wishes once normal operations resume.

