Medina mayor issues state of emergency

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina Mayor Vance Coleman has announced a state of emergency.

Mayor Coleman stated that the orders originally issued Gov. Bill Lee are to be applied in the city.

Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17 stated:

Residents are to not participate in groups of more than 10.

There can be no consumption of food or drink at restaurant, bars or similar establishments.

Restaurants, bars and similar establishments, including nightclubs can only offer drive-through, pick-up or delivery.

Gyms and fitness centers must close.

Nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities will be limited to visits involving essential care only.

The mayor’s announcement states that if the governor issues more orders, those may be added as well.

The order will not apply to businesses deemed essential.

The order will be in effect from midnight to April 1.

