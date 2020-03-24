Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/20 – 03/24/20

1/5 Justyn Coman Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

2/5 Amber Ables Failure to appear

3/5 Corvasie S. Weaver Hold for other agency

4/5 James Hess Habitual motor offender



5/5 Tarcus Wilkes Failure to appear









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.