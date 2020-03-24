Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/20 – 03/24/20 March 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5Justyn Coman Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Amber Ables Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Corvasie S. Weaver Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5James Hess Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Tarcus Wilkes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest