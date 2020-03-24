Puckett leaves Lake County football

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — After bringing home the gold ball this past season, the Lake County football program is now in search of new head coach.

Josh Puckett announced today that he will be leaving his position at Lake County to become the next head football coach at Shelbyville High School.

In the last three seasons, Puckett led the Falcons to two Class A state semifinal appearances, followed by an undefeated state championship season in 2019.

Puckett concluded his time at Lake County after 7 years with the program.