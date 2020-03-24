School closings through April due to coronavirus

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following list of schools that have extended their closures due to coronavirus after a March 24 recommendation by Gov. Bill Lee.

In his announcement, Gov. Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.

This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.

Benton County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Bradford Special School District

  • Closed through April 24

Carroll County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Dyersburg City Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Dyer County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Hardin County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Haywood County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Henry County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Jackson-Madison County Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Lexington City Schools

  • Closed through April 24

Paris Special School District

  • Closed through April 24

Weakley County Schools

  • Closed through April 24
