School closings through April due to coronavirus
The following list of schools that have extended their closures due to coronavirus after a March 24 recommendation by Gov. Bill Lee.
In his announcement, Gov. Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.
This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.
Benton County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Bradford Special School District
- Closed through April 24
Carroll County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Dyersburg City Schools
- Closed through April 24
Dyer County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Hardin County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Haywood County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Henry County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Jackson-Madison County Schools
- Closed through April 24
Lexington City Schools
- Closed through April 24
Paris Special School District
- Closed through April 24
Weakley County Schools
- Closed through April 24