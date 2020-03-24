School closings through April due to coronavirus

The following list of schools that have extended their closures due to coronavirus after a March 24 recommendation by Gov. Bill Lee.

In his announcement, Gov. Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.

This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.

Benton County Schools

Closed through April 24

Bradford Special School District

Closed through April 24

Carroll County Schools

Closed through April 24

Dyersburg City Schools

Closed through April 24

Dyer County Schools

Closed through April 24

Hardin County Schools

Closed through April 24

Haywood County Schools

Closed through April 24

Henry County Schools

Closed through April 24

Jackson-Madison County Schools

Closed through April 24

Lexington City Schools

Closed through April 24

Paris Special School District

Closed through April 24

Weakley County Schools