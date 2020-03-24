Sewing business creates, donates face masks

JACKSON, Tenn. — One business owner is using her skills to help those who want to stay protected against the coronavirus or any sicknesses.

Johnetta Black, co-owner of Wilbourn’s Sewing and Alterations decided to make some face masks for people to use after noticing that they were becoming hard to come by.

Black used her sewing experience to make similar masks out of breathable material, similar to the medical ones.

She says that she has healthcare workers and the community in mind and has already made several masks for those who need it.

“And they are donations, they are not for sale. We’re not doing it to sell or make a profit, we just want to be here for the community because the community has always been here for us,” Black said.

She says the masks are re-usable and can be washed.

The sewing business is closed off for customers, but they are still doing orders. Anyone can contact them at (731) 424-2343 if they’d like to get some of the protective masks.