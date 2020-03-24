Tornado Watch Until 10PM for 6 West Tennessee Counties

Weather Update – 3:10 p.m. – Tuesday, March 24th

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon and we’re monitoring the risk for severe weather in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy counties until 10 p.m. but it will likely be canceled sooner than that for those counties in West Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest as we track these storms in the Storm Team Weather Center, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

TONIGHT

After sunset, rain will gradually disappear with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Wednesday. There is no risk for severe weather overnight.

Wednesday will start cloudy, we’ll get some sunshine in tomorrow afternoon and early evening with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Rain may not return until Saturday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

