Truck stolen in Haywood Co. crashed in Middle TN, suspect sought

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of crashing a stolen truck in Middle Tennessee and running from officers.

In a news release, investigators say a white Ford F-350 was reported stolen from the 7000 block of Highway 54 West around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The release says the suspect later crashed the truck in Humphreys County and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny white man with long hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage shirt and dark pants.

The man is believed to have been injured in the crash, and investigators say he could have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 if you have treated or seen a man matching that description.