784 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3 deaths, 53 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total 784 of cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, March 25. In addition, three people have died and 53 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 3
- Bedford County – 1
- Blount County – 3
- Bradley County – 3
- Campbell County – 2
- Carroll County – 3
- Cheatham County – 7
- Chester County – 1
- Claiborne County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 3
- Davidson County – 188
- DeKalb County – 1
- Dickson County – 5
- Dyer County – 2
- Fayette County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Gibson County – 2
- Greene County – 7
- Grundy County – 1
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 15
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 1
- Houston County – 3
- Jefferson County – 4
- Knox County – 20
- Lewis County – 1
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 3
- Madison County – 2
- Marion County – 1
- Maury County – 7
- McMinn County – 2
- Monroe County – 2
- Montgomery County – 6
- Overton County – 1
- Perry County – 1
- Putnam County – 9
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 15
- Rutherford County – 19
- Scott County – 1
- Sevier County – 2
- Shelby County – 117
- Sullivan County – 2
- Sumner County – 36
- Tipton County – 6
- Washington County – 7
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 66
- Wilson County – 10
- Residents of other states/countries – 100
- Pending – 81
