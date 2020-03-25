784 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3 deaths, 53 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total 784 of cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, March 25. In addition, three people have died and 53 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 3

Bedford County – 1

Blount County – 3

Bradley County – 3

Campbell County – 2

Carroll County – 3

Cheatham County – 7

Chester County – 1

Claiborne County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 3

Davidson County – 188

DeKalb County – 1

Dickson County – 5

Dyer County – 2

Fayette County – 3

Franklin County – 1

Gibson County – 2

Greene County – 7

Grundy County – 1

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 15

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 1

Houston County – 3

Jefferson County – 4

Knox County – 20

Lewis County – 1

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 3

Madison County – 2

Marion County – 1

Maury County – 7

McMinn County – 2

Monroe County – 2

Montgomery County – 6

Overton County – 1

Perry County – 1

Putnam County – 9

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 15

Rutherford County – 19

Scott County – 1

Sevier County – 2

Shelby County – 117

Sullivan County – 2

Sumner County – 36

Tipton County – 6

Washington County – 7

White County – 1

Williamson County – 66

Wilson County – 10

Residents of other states/countries – 100

Pending – 81

