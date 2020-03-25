784 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3 deaths, 53 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total 784 of cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, March 25. In addition, three people have died and 53 are hospitalized.

Coronavirus 2The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 3
  • Bedford County – 1
  • Blount County – 3
  • Bradley County – 3
  • Campbell County – 2
  • Carroll County – 3
  • Cheatham County – 7
  • Chester County – 1
  • Claiborne County – 1
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Cumberland County – 3
  • Davidson County – 188
  • DeKalb County – 1
  • Dickson County – 5
  • Dyer County – 2
  • Fayette County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Gibson County – 2
  • Greene County – 7
  • Grundy County – 1
  • Hamblen County – 2
  • Hamilton County – 15
  • Hardin County – 1
  • Hawkins County – 1
  • Houston County – 3
  • Jefferson County – 4
  • Knox County – 20
  • Lewis County – 1
  • Lincoln County – 1
  • Loudon County – 3
  • Madison County – 2
  • Marion County – 1
  • Maury County – 7
  • McMinn County – 2
  • Monroe County – 2
  • Montgomery County – 6
  • Overton County – 1
  • Perry County – 1
  • Putnam County – 9
  • Roane County – 1
  • Robertson County – 15
  • Rutherford County – 19
  • Scott County – 1
  • Sevier County – 2
  • Shelby County – 117
  • Sullivan County – 2
  • Sumner County – 36
  • Tipton County – 6
  • Washington County – 7
  • White County – 1
  • Williamson County – 66
  • Wilson County – 10
  • Residents of other states/countries – 100
  • Pending – 81

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

