Chester County restaurants offering to-go and delivery
The following is a list of restaurants in Chester County that offer to-go, delivery, or curbside pickup.
- Snookum’s
(take out)
- Amazing Pizza and Wings
(take out and delivery)
- China King
(curbside)
- The Fiesta
(carry out, delivery, curbside)
- El Ranchito
(drive thru, delivery)
- Urban House
(drive thru)
- American Pie Cafe
(take out and curbside)
- Sweetly Ever After
(curbside)
- Hilton Jacks Creek BBQ
(takeout)
- Siler’s Old Time BBQ
(takeout)
- Latham’s BBQ
(takeout)
- Pop’s BBQ and Grill
(Walk up window)
- The Chow Wagon
(walk up window)
- Brenda’s Kitchen
(drive thru and take out)
- Freed- Hardeman University/Wallace Gano
(curbside beginning April 6)
- Subway
(takeout/curbside)
- Wendy’s of Henderson
(drive-thru)
- McDonald’s
(drive-thru)
- Sonic Drive-In
- Taco Bell
(drive-thru)
- Dairy Queen
(drive-thru)
- Domino’s
(delivery/drive-thru)
- Little Caesars
(drive-thru)
- Jack’s
(drive-thru)