Chester County restaurants offering to-go and delivery

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following is a list of restaurants in Chester County that offer to-go, delivery, or curbside pickup.

  • Snookum’s
    (take out)
  • Amazing Pizza and Wings
    (take out and delivery)
  • China King
    (curbside)
  • The Fiesta
    (carry out, delivery, curbside)
  • El Ranchito
    (drive thru, delivery)
  • Urban House
    (drive thru)
  • American Pie Cafe
    (take out and curbside)
  • Sweetly Ever After
    (curbside)
  • Hilton Jacks Creek BBQ
    (takeout)
  • Siler’s Old Time BBQ
    (takeout)
  • Latham’s BBQ
    (takeout)
  • Pop’s BBQ and Grill
    (Walk up window)
  • The Chow Wagon
    (walk up window)
  • Brenda’s Kitchen
    (drive thru and take out)
  • Freed- Hardeman University/Wallace Gano
    (curbside beginning April 6)
  • Subway
    (takeout/curbside)
  • Wendy’s of Henderson
    (drive-thru)
  • McDonald’s
    (drive-thru)
  • Sonic Drive-In
  • Taco Bell
    (drive-thru)
  • Dairy Queen
    (drive-thru)
  • Domino’s
    (delivery/drive-thru)
  • Little Caesars
    (drive-thru)
  • Jack’s
    (drive-thru)
