COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic to open at Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and West Tennessee Healthcare will provide drive-through COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Mar. 26. The COVID-19 assessment site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

COVID-19 tests are limited. Not everyone will qualify for testing.

Participants wanting to be tested must be symptomatic (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) and meet other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for testing.

You must be at least 18 years of age to be tested.

Participants who are tested for COVID-19 will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days or until they are notified of a negative result.

We expect a large number of people, so please come prepared to wait in line for an extended period of time. Public restrooms will not be available for use. Participants wanting to be tested must remain in their vehicle. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Citizens must enter the assessment site at Magnolia Street.

Please bring a photo ID and insurance card if available.