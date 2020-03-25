Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–“COVID assessment drive thru testing site tomorrow,” said Kimberly Tedford, Director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

In Wednesday’s news conference, health officials from Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and West Tennessee Health Care announced they will offer COVID-19 testing at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park, Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Everything will be done with the person still in the vehicle, now there are going to be some guidelines that have to be followed,” said Tedford.

Director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Kim Tedford said if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19, you will be turned away.

“The patient has to be symptomatic meaning that have to have fever, a cough, some type of respiratory distress, shortness of breath,” said Tedford.

“Then you must be agreeable to self-isolate yourself, to self-quarantine yourself for 14 days, or until you get a result, a negative result on your test,” said Tedford.

Tedford said no one under the age of 18 will be tested.

Those who come to get tested are asked to bring a photo ID and their insurance card.

“Our intent and also a part of the government regulations funding is to help provide this to everyone without anyone having to pay out of their pocket,” said James Ross President of West Tennessee Health Care.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger advises people who do not have to go out to stay home.

“All persons are strongly advised to leave their residence only for essential activities, essential government functions, or to operate essential businesses,” said Conger.

Be sure to have you photo ID and insurance card with you.