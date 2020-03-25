Financial aid for families that lost employment due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is making essential financial resources available to families that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

Beginning 10 a.m. March 26, families can begin applying online for up to two months of emergency cash assistance if they were unemployed as of March 11, 2020 and they’ve lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income as a result of the pandemic.

The department is asking applicants to complete the application process online here.

Applicants are required to upload their verification to the application prior to submitting to TDHS.

Applicants will receive a notification of denial or approval via email within 5 days. If approved, applicants can expect an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to be sent within 5-7 days of approval via mail.

This money is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and provides:

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons

$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons

$1,000 for a household with 5 or more persons

This assistance is available in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving.

To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2,000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at tn.gov/humanservices.