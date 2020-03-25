Humboldt restaurants offering to-go and delivery
The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of the restaurants in the area that offer to-go, delivery, and curbside pickup. Click here for more information.
- Cakes By Brandi (Milan)
(731) 571-4727
- Crown Winery
(731) 784-8100
Takeout, curbside
- Gourmet Your Way (Jackson)
(731) 660-6445
Takeout, curbside
- Humboldt Nutrition
(731) 420-1766
Curbside
- Main Street Grill (Medina)
(731) 783-0848
Drive-thru, takeout, delivery
- McDonald’s
(731) 784-7688
Takeout, drive-thru, curbside
- Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant
(731) 337-7172
Takeout
- Milano’s Pizza and Pasta
(731) 337-7111
Takeout
- Sonic Drive-In
(731) 784-7411
Drive-thru, Grubhub
- Taco Bell
(731) 784-8391
Drive-thru, Grubhub
- Tessaro’s Cakes
(903) 539-8928
Takeout
- Wall Street Grill
(731) 784-1214
Takeout
- Wendy’s
(731) 337-7100
Takeout, drive-thru, Grubhub