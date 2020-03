JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager.

Police say Za’Nya Lee-Taylor, 13, was last seen on March 14 by her mother.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Za’Nya or knows where she may be is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.