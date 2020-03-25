Local company screens employees before making home visits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One by one, employees of Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air and Electric walked into the office to meet a nurse Wednesday morning.

“Our guys are coming in this morning, Donna, our owner Tim’s wife, will be checking temperatures, symptoms of cough, difficulty breathing, just getting a baseline of where each of our employees is, doing some training for what to look for in themselves and what to look for in their family,” Jacob Hamilton, general manager at Tim Ferguson, said.

This was to check them for symptoms of COVID-19.

“The more information and aware our guys can be on what to look for, the better for everybody,” Hamilton said.

Once the employees learn how to do this from the nurse, the employees will be doing the screenings on their own.

“We’re always very particular about how we treat our customer’s houses, but this is kind of a whole different layer of being careful about what we touch, trying to not have contact with the customer, but always making sure we always have booties on our feet, gloves and masks when we need to have them,” Hamilton said.

And whether it’s because your heat went out, or a pipe burst, those employees have to be on call for any situation at any time.

“We have always been a 24/7, 365 day a year company. That has been our message to our guys and our customers. We are open. We are doing everything you can to stay safe. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re here when you need us,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says the procedure is now a protocol, and employees will be doing it every day before work.